UPDATE 3-Abertis strikes 3-way deal for Brazil buy

* Abertis to boost presence in fast-growing Brazil
* Debt-laden ACS sells 10 pct of Abertis for 875 mln eur
* OHL to receive 10 percent of Abertis, cut debt
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, April 25 Spain's Abertis struck
a three-way deal to expand its toll road business in
fast-growing Brazil and reduce exposure to a slow domestic
market, while providing an exit for debt-laden shareholder ACS
.
Abertis, a Spanish motorway company, is giving Spanish
builder OHL a 10 percent stake in exchange for toll
roads in Brazil in a deal worth about 1.6 billion euros ($2.0
billion). The 10 percent stake comes from shares owned by
building peer ACS and Abertis' own treasury stock.
Spanish infrastructure companies have been under pressure
to cut debt piles amassed during a decade-long construction and
property boom that went bust four years ago and to reduce their
exposure to recession-hit Spain.
"This is a complex three-way deal in which the
reorganisation of concessions and financial assets depends on
the distinct strategic objectives of each of the parties
involved," Madrid-based brokerage Interdin said.
ACS, which has been trying to raise funds to pay off a 12
billion euro debt pile, said late on Wednesday that it had sold
its 10 percent stake in Abertis for 875 million euros.
However, only 5.3 percent of that stake was sold directly to
Abertis, which will be handed over to OHL within three months,
along with the 4.7 percent of Abertis's treasury shares.
Meanwhile, ACS's remaing shares of went into an equity swap
signed with OHL, giving OHL the option to raise its stake in
Abertis to 14.7 percent within six months.
ACS shares closed up 6.3 percent at 14.4 euros on Wednesday
and Abertis gained 3.7 percent to 11.55 euros while OHL ended
down 4 percent at cent to 20.15 euros as analysts questioned the
strategic logic of selling strong-growth assets.
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE
Still, the deal allows OHL to reduce debt, with Abertis
taking on 530 million euros of liabilities held by the builder
in Brazil and paying 200 million euros cash for Chilean assets
as part of the deal.
OHL will also get access to Abertis's attractive dividend
policy, and one analyst said an eventual merger with Abertis or
a deal with ACS could be on the cards in the future.
Abertis's other shareholders are La Caixa with 28.5 percent
and private equity firm CVC with 15 percent.
Meanwhile Abertis will become a global leader in the toll
road concession sector with over 7,500 km of roads.
Flush with cash after selling a stake in Paris-listed
European satellite operator Eutelsat in January for 981
million euros, it said it would not have to issue new shares to
finance the deal.
Late Tuesday, Abertis posted a 90 percent rise in
first-quarter net profit to 517 million euros thanks to capital
gains from the Eutelsat stake sale and on revenues of 888
million euros.