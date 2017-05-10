Four banks in bridge loan pool to fund Atlantia bid on Abertis - sources

MILAN May 10 Four banks are organising the
bridge loan of around 11 billion euros ($12 billion) that
Italy's Atlantia will use to help fund its bid on
Spanish rival Abertis, three sources close to the
matter said on Wednesday.
The sources said the banks were BNP Paribas,
Credit Suisse, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
.
Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, is expected to
submit a takeover bid for Abertis within days, possibly as early
as this week, sources said on Tuesday.
The deal would create Europe's largest toll road operator.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Stephen Jewkes, writing by
Stephen Jewkes)