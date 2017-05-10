Four banks in bridge loan pool to fund Atlantia bid on Abertis - sources

MILAN May 10 Four banks are organising the bridge loan of around 11 billion euros ($12 billion) that Italy's Atlantia will use to help fund its bid on Spanish rival Abertis, three sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The sources said the banks were BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo .

Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, is expected to submit a takeover bid for Abertis within days, possibly as early as this week, sources said on Tuesday.

The deal would create Europe's largest toll road operator.

