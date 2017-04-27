UPDATE 2-Atlantia presses ahead with Abertis tie-up plans after motorway stake sale

(Updates with Atlantia statements on Italy unit stake sale and
Abertis interest)
By Pamela Barbaglia and Stephen Jewkes
LONDON/MILAN, April 27 Italy's Atlantia
has agreed to sell 10 percent of its domestic motorway unit to a
series of investors including Allianz for 1.48 billion
euros ($1.6 billion) as it presses ahead with plans to bid for
Spanish rival Abertis.
A tie-up between Abertis and Atlantia would create
one of the biggest infrastructure groups in Europe, generating
around 60 percent of its core profit outside Italy.
Rome-based Atlantia, which is 30 percent controlled by the
Benetton family, has for some time been looking for ways to beef
up its foreign business and diversify away from Italy.
In a statement on Thursday Atlantia confirmed its interest in
its Spanish rival and said it would consider a bid on condition
the deal was friendly and created shareholder value.
Earlier on Thursday, sources said Atlantia had tapped banks
to finance an upcoming cash-and-share bid for Abertis.
Atlantia's advisers Credit Suisse and Mediobanca
and Abertis' adviser Citi have committed to
provide financing for the transaction with a formal bid expected
to be announced as soon as next week, the sources said.
The pool of financing banks will also include Italian
lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo and
France's BNP Paribas, the sources said.
The overall financing package is estimated to be worth more
than 10 billion euros, two of the sources said, with one adding
it could involve a consortium of about 10 banks.
Spain's Santander and France's Credit Agricole
are also expected to take part in the financing, the
sources said.
Spokesmen at Abertis, Mediobanca, UniCredit, Intesa, BNP
Paribas, Credit Suisse and Santander declined to comment while
Atlantia, Citi and Credit Agricole were not immediately
available.
EUROPEAN CHAMPION
Atlantia, which operates Rome's two airports and around
5,000 km of toll motorways, has long been trying to lure its
Spanish rival to the negotiating table, sources said.
But Barcelona-based Abertis, a crown jewel of Catalonia, has
only recently started contemplating the possibility of a sale to
enable the business to cope with domestic challenges including a
series of concessions that will soon expire, the sources said.
By 2021 Abertis will lose up to 1,000 km of toll roads in
Spain, which run along the Mediterranean coast and around
Seville, representing around 10 percent of the group's business.
Earlier this month Atlantia CEO Giovanni Castellucci said he
did not see a need to sell any of Abertis's assets to fund a
tie-up between the two.
But sources said the Italian toll-road operator would use
the proceeds from the sale of the stake in its Autostrade per
l'Italia (ASPI) unit to finance the deal.
Atlantia said on Thursday it had agreed to sell 5 percent of
ASPI to a consortium 74 percent-led by Allianz Capital Partners
and also including EDF Invest and DIF Infrastructure IV.
The consortium has an option to buy a further 2.5 percent by
end October, it said.
A further 5 percent of ASPI was sold to China's Silk Road
Fund.
Atlantia, which said the sale generated a gain of 736
million euros, was advised by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Credit
Suisse and Morgan Stanley, while legal advice was provided by
Bonelli Erede.
Allianz, EDF and DIF were advised by Rothschild and Cleary
Gottlieb.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Additional reporting by Francesca Landini in Milan, Stefano
Bernabei in Rome and Robert Hetz and Andres Gonzalez in Madrid;
Editing by Rachel Armstrong, Elaine Hardcastle and David Evans)