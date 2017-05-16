UPDATE 2-Spain signals satellite firm of strategic interest in Abertis bid

(Adds comment from minister in paragraph 7)
MADRID May 16 Spain signalled on Tuesday that
satellite business Hispasat is a strategic asset which will be
monitored if its majority-owner Abertis is bought by
Italy's Atlantia.
Atlantia's 16.3 billion euro bid ($18 billion) for Abertis,
which would create the world's biggest toll road operator,
resuscitated a similar cross-border merger which fell through 10
years ago due to opposition from the Italian government.
Abertis and its biggest shareholder, Criteria, said on
Monday they would consider the bid but it may take months to
respond. Criteria will seek the opinion of the government and
other institutional investors before making a response, sources
with knowledge of the matter said on Monday..
The Spanish government would not interfere in the Italian
infrastructure company's offer for Abertis, which was a matter
between private companies, Spain's Economy Minister Luis de
Guindos told journalists after an event in Barcelona.
However, Hispasat, competition law and the future of
Abertis-owned road concessions in Spain that are about to expire
are points of interest for the Spanish government.
"Everything surrounding Hispasat will be carefully studied.
It is a strategic asset for the government. It has its own set
of rules and implications," de Guindos said.
The Public Works Minister, Inigo de la Serna, said on
Tuesday that aside from needing approval from Spanish
competition and market authorities, any purchase of Abertis by
Atlantia needed government approval due to implications for
Spanish motorway concessions owned by the government and granted
to Abertis and due to the future implications for Hispasat.
Hispasat controls Spain's national satellite communications
system. Abertis has a 57.05 percent stake, while the government
owns more than 9 percent through public companies.
Alongside competition law, other points of national interest
could be the future of Spanish motorway concessions owned by
Abertis that are up for renewal soon, de Guindos said.
Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on
Tuesday it was now up to the Spanish to decide.
"I will relax only after the Spanish market authority and
Abertis board have given their green light (to our takeover
offer)," he told Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore on Tuesday.
Abertis shares closed 0.3 percent down on Tuesday at 16.30
euros, just below Atlantia's 16.5 euro offer for the stock.
Atlantia closed 1.69 percent higher.
($1 = 0.9036 euros)
