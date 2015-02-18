版本:
BRIEF-Spain's Abertis says will bid for Indiana Toll Road in March

Feb 18 Spain's Abertis

* Says will present formal bid for Indiana Toll Toad mid-March

* Says confident will resolve talks with Italy's Wind mobile phone operators over telecommunications towers in February

* Spanish toll road operator posted a better-than-expected rise in core profits on Wednesday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Robert Hetz, writing by Julien Toyer)
