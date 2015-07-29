UPDATE 2-Spain's Abertis promises 1 bln euro buyback as acquisition quest continues

* Plans 1 bln euros share buyback

* Says may use treasury stock for upcoming M&A deals

* Studies highways acquisitions for up to 9 bln euros

* H1 core profit 1.36 bln euros vs f'cast 1.47 bln

* Net profit 1.68 bln euros, up 5 pct excluding one-offs (Adds outlook, dividend, details on writedowns, M&A comments)

By Julien Toyer

MADRID, July 29 Spanish toll road operator Abertis has promised an enlarged 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) share buyback as it continues a global search for the motorway acquisitions which it sees as its main route to boosting shareholder value.

Fresh from booking 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) from the listing of its telecoms arm Cellnex, the Barcelona-based group is under pressure from investors to reveal how it plans to use the proceeds.

Abertis, which also on Wednesday said it was taking a 1.2 billion euros writedown on some of its assets, promised the buyback of 6.5 percent of its equity, against a previously promised 5 percent, would help build up treasury stock to be used in acquisitions.

Possible targets for the company, which has already said it plans to expand around the world through a series of takeovers, include eight motorways which it was reviewing in Spain, Italy, Chile, Brasil, the United States and Puerto Rico, for a total value of up to 9 billion euros.

"The company is increasing its firepower, the leverage is decreasing and the promising M&A pipeline will for sure be at the centre of the value creation equation," said Chief Executive Francisco Reynes in a presentation to analysts.

"The share buyback programme is a demonstration that the company and its major shareholder believe the share price is a highly attractive investment," Reynes added.

Analysts were positive on the buyback but many also noted it reflected the difficulties Abertis faces in finding attractive investments, as cash-rich funds compete for the same assets, pushing up their price.

Shares in Abertis, which halved during a six-year economic downturn, returned to pre-crisis levels in early 2014 but have been flat since then amid doubts over the strength of the recovery.

The stock was down 1.8 percent by 1244 GMT, partly reflecting core profit of 1.36 billion euros in the first six months of the year missing a 1.47 billion average forecast.

Net profit jumped to 1.68 billion euros from 308 million but excluding one-off items was up 5 percent.

Abertis said its writedown included a 769 million euros provision on its domestic AP-7 motorway, that will shield the balance sheet from a legal dispute with the government over compensations for falling traffic.

Having confirmed it would pay 2.1 billion euros in dividends in the 2015-2017 period, Abertis said its stepped up buyback would boost treasury stock to at least 8.25 percent.

The company also reported a steady traffic improvement on its European and Latin American highways and said it expected traffic would improve further in the second half in all its geographies. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and David Holmes)