版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 18日 星期四 23:43 BJT

BRIEF-Abilio Diniz has 2.4 pct of Carrefour group

Dec 18 * Abilio Diniz'S Peninsula vehicle has a 2.4 pct stake In Carrefour group - Carrefour CEO

* Carrefour CEO says has not taken any decision yet on Braazil business IPO.

(Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐