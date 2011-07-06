AB InBev to invest $703 mln in Argentina 2011-2015

BUENOS AIRES, July 6 Quilmes beer and malt company, part of the world's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), will invest 3 billion pesos ($703 million) in Argentina between 2011 and 2015, the government said on Wednesday.

The money will go toward increasing the company's production capacity, modernizing its bottling methods and developing logistical centers, the industry ministry said in a statement.

AB InBev dominates the Argentine market with local brands such as Andes and Quilmes Bock, but it also sells Stella Artois and Brahma beers to the country's population of 40 million. ($1=4.27 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Karina Grazina; Writing by Hilary Burke)