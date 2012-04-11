AB InBev lead bidder for Dominican brewer - WSJ

BRIEF-Aerojet Rocketdyne Q4 EPS $0.25
Aerojet rocketdyne holdings says funded contract backlog as of december 31, 2016 was $2.3 billion compared to $2.4 billion as of december 31, 2015
April 11 Anheuser Busch InBev has emerged as the lead bidder for Cervecería Nacional Dominicana SA (CND) in a deal valued at about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Late last month, Reuters had reported AB InBev and Heineken , two of the world's biggest beer makers, were leading the race to buy the Dominican Republic's biggest brewer.
A deal could be struck as early as this week, the newspaper said, quoting one of the people familiar with the matter.
Such a deal would make AB InBev a partner of Grupo León Jimenes, which owns 84 percent of CND.
Details of the deal were unclear, but it could ultimately mean AB InBev's Brazilian unit, AmBev, acquires control of CND, the Journal said.
An AB InBev spokesperson declined to comment. No one at CND was immediately available for comment.
