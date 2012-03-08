UPDATE 1-AB InBev sees 2012 growth after strong Q4

* Q4 core profit $4.24 bln vs Reuters poll $4.14 bln
* Dividend up 50 pct, but below expectations
* Sees volume improvement in U.S. and Brazil in 2012
BRUSSELS, March 8 Anheuser-Busch InBev
, the world's largest brewer, beat expectations for
profit growth in the fourth quarter on Thursday and forecast
that consumers in its two main markets - the United States and
Brazil - would be drinking more in 2012.
The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck's, produced
higher than expected profits in Latin America, notably in Brazil
after price increases, and in western Europe, where it grew its
share in all markets except Britain.
The Belgium-based company reported a 12.2 percent
like-for-like rise in core profit (EBITDA) in the final three
months of 2011 to $4.24 billion, clearly above the $4.14 billion
average expectation in a Reuters poll.
The brewer said it was also proposing a 50-percent increase
in its dividend to 1.20 euros. However, this was below the 1.34
euro average forecast in the Reuters poll.
AB InBev has held down dividend payouts in the years since
InBev's $52 billion takeover of Anheuser-Busch in 2008 as it
concentrated on clearing debt.
The company said volumes in the United States had been
encouraging in the first two months, helped by mild weather,
early signs of a recovery in consumer confidence and better than
expected results from its new lager, Bud Light Platinum.
It said it expected softer shipments in the second quarter,
but more favourable shipments in the other three quarters.
In Brazil, the 7.5 percent minimum wage increase should help
boost drinking. AB InBev said it expected its volumes to grow in
2012, after a year when its volumes were flat due to price
hikes.
The brewer said cost of sales per hectolitre should increase
by a mid single-digit percentage, with a sharp rise in the price
of barley, but revenue per hectolitre should grow ahead of
inflation.
In brewing, performance is very much based on geography.
AB InBev is the last of the big four brewers to report
figures until the end of 2011. Carlsberg warned
investors its operating profit would stall this year, hurt by
falling beer markets in northern and western Europe.
For world number two SABMiller, growth in Africa and
Latin America helped to offset falls in North America and
Europe. Its U.S. joint venture with Molson Coors,
MillerCoors posted a 32.5 percent jump in fourth-quarter net
income thanks to price hikes and cost savings.