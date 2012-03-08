UPDATE 1-AB InBev sees 2012 growth after strong Q4

* Q4 core profit $4.24 bln vs Reuters poll $4.14 bln

BRUSSELS, March 8 Anheuser-Busch InBev , the world's largest brewer, beat expectations for profit growth in the fourth quarter on Thursday and forecast that consumers in its two main markets - the United States and Brazil - would be drinking more in 2012.

The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck's, produced higher than expected profits in Latin America, notably in Brazil after price increases, and in western Europe, where it grew its share in all markets except Britain.

The Belgium-based company reported a 12.2 percent like-for-like rise in core profit (EBITDA) in the final three months of 2011 to $4.24 billion, clearly above the $4.14 billion average expectation in a Reuters poll.

The brewer said it was also proposing a 50-percent increase in its dividend to 1.20 euros. However, this was below the 1.34 euro average forecast in the Reuters poll.

AB InBev has held down dividend payouts in the years since InBev's $52 billion takeover of Anheuser-Busch in 2008 as it concentrated on clearing debt.

The company said volumes in the United States had been encouraging in the first two months, helped by mild weather, early signs of a recovery in consumer confidence and better than expected results from its new lager, Bud Light Platinum.

It said it expected softer shipments in the second quarter, but more favourable shipments in the other three quarters.

In Brazil, the 7.5 percent minimum wage increase should help boost drinking. AB InBev said it expected its volumes to grow in 2012, after a year when its volumes were flat due to price hikes.

The brewer said cost of sales per hectolitre should increase by a mid single-digit percentage, with a sharp rise in the price of barley, but revenue per hectolitre should grow ahead of inflation.

In brewing, performance is very much based on geography.

AB InBev is the last of the big four brewers to report figures until the end of 2011. Carlsberg warned investors its operating profit would stall this year, hurt by falling beer markets in northern and western Europe.

For world number two SABMiller, growth in Africa and Latin America helped to offset falls in North America and Europe. Its U.S. joint venture with Molson Coors, MillerCoors posted a 32.5 percent jump in fourth-quarter net income thanks to price hikes and cost savings.