UPDATE 2-Brazil tempers U.S. sales boost for AB InBev

* Q1 core profit $3.55 bln vs Reuters poll $3.58 bln
* Q1 volume increase in U.S. is first since Q1 2009
* Says minimum wage increase in Brazil should drive sales
* Shares down 2 pct
BRUSSELS, April 30 Anheuser-Busch InBev
, the world's largest beer maker, just missed
first-quarter earnings expectations as the cost of its expansion
in Brazil offset the first increase in U.S. beer sales in three
years.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck's said on
Monday economic trends were improving in the United States, the
world's most profitable beer market, with unemployment falling
and consumer confidence rising.
But it said a 1 percent rise in volumes there was largely
the result of mild winter weather and predicted softer U.S.
shipments in the second quarter.
"They are saying don't get carried away. I reckon that flat
(U.S. volumes) for the full year would be a good result," said
Andrew Holland, beverage analyst at Societe Generale.
AB InBev, which makes around 90 percent of its profit in the
Americas, is relying on the fast-growing Brazilian market and a
policy of price hikes and trading up to premium brands in the
United States, where revenues have risen even while volumes have
fallen against a tough economic backdrop.
"We see improved trends and market share trends for the
brands of our portfolio... We see a market (with) improving
overall conditions," Chief Financial Officer Felipe Dutra told a
conference call, referring to AB InBev's U.S. operations.
The group said a rise in distribution costs in Brazil as it
expands, notably in the northeast of the country, pressured
profit margins there, along with larger than normal state VAT
increases.
It predicted a 7.5 percent real increase in the minimum wage
should help accelerate consumption in Brazil this year.
AB InBev has almost 50 percent of the beer market in the
United States, the world's second biggest after China, and
nearly 70 percent in Brazil.
Among its rivals, SABMiller reported a 3 percent
rise in beer volumes in January-March as growth in emerging
markets offset declines in Europe and North America.
Dutch brewer Heineken, the top seller in Europe,
also sold more beer than expected in the first quarter as it
persuaded consumers to switch to premium brands.
Carlsberg reports first-quarter earnings on May
9. SABMiller reports full-year earnings to the end of March on
May 24, with its U.S. joint venture MillerCoors providing a
trading update on May 8.
SHARES SLIP
AB Inbev said shipments for the group as a whole rose by a
greater than expected 1.8 percent in the first quarter, while
net profit shot up 45 percent thanks to lower financing costs
and a sharply reduced tax rate.
However, its core profit (EBITDA) just missed forecasts, its
growth capped at 7.4 percent partially due to the higher sales
and transportation costs in Brazil.
The company's only change to its full-year guidance was for
an effective tax rate of 19-21 percent from a previous 21-23
percent range.
AB InBev shares were down 2 percent to 53.99 euros at 1000
GMT, although are still up 14 percent this year. The STOXX
European food and beverage index was 0.4 percent lower,
putting it 8 percent higher than at the end of 2011.
Analysts said both the improvement in the United States and
higher costs in Brazil had been well signalled. The headline
core profit figure was slightly disappointing, but the higher
than expected net profit and lower expected tax rate could boost
earnings per share estimates.
"I wouldn't be surprised to see the shares open down, but
then trade flat to slightly up later. The U.S. is showing
positive signs, Brazil too and the tax is going down," said
Anthony Bucalo, analyst at Banco Santander.
AB InBev said its U.S. performance was helped by the launch
of Bud Light Platinum, a new 6 percent strength lager, at the
end of January, a week before American football's Super Bowl.
In addition, the group spent more on advertising linked to
its sponsorship of the National Football League and said it
hoped to gain from its first year as a sponsor of Britain's FA
Cup in soccer.