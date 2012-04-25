AB InBev thanks weather for U.S. beer lift

BRUSSELS, April 25 Anheuser-Busch InBev
CEO Carlos Brito on Wednesday thanked mild winter weather for
"encouraging" U.S. beer volumes in the first two months of the
year and said the launch of Bud Light Platinum went better than
expected.
"We all know it was mainly because of the weather, but we
also think because of some economic figures and better sentiment
among consumers, but the weather played most of the role," Brito
told a news conference after AB InBev's annual shareholder
meeting.
"The winter was a joke. There was no winter and that is
great for beer," he said.
He also said the company, which reports first-quarter
results on Monday, was confident in its line-up of product
launches and marketing this year.
The maker of Beck's, Budweiser and Stella Artois has about
half the U.S. market, its largest in terms of revenue and
profit, and undertook a first year of promotional activity
linked to its sponsorship of the NFL.
Brito said Bud Light Platinum, launched at the end of
January, a week before the Superbowl, was a hit.
"The one thing I see that is good for our business in the
U.S. compared with the last two-three years is that this year we
have an innovation pipeline and marketing programmes that are
already scheduled ... everyone knows exactly what to do for the
full year."