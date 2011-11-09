版本:
2011年 11月 9日 星期三

AB InBev Q3 profits rise despite same beer volume

BRUSSELS Nov 9 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, increased profits by more than expected in the third quarter after charging more for the same amount of beer.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck's persuaded increasingly affluent Brazilians to swallow higher prices and U.S. drinkers to stick with or shift to premium brands despite an economic slowdown.

The Belgium-based brewer said on Wednesday third-quarter core profit (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis to $3.97 billion, against a market expectation of $3.88 billion. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)

