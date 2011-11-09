AB InBev Q3 profits rise despite same beer volume

BRUSSELS Nov 9 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the
world's largest brewer, increased profits by more than expected
in the third quarter after charging more for the same amount of
beer.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Beck's persuaded
increasingly affluent Brazilians to swallow higher prices and
U.S. drinkers to stick with or shift to premium brands despite
an economic slowdown.
The Belgium-based brewer said on Wednesday third-quarter
core profit (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation) rose 5.5 percent on a like-for-like basis to $3.97
billion, against a market expectation of $3.88 billion.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)