AB InBev says in talks with Corona brewer Modelo

BRUSSELS, June 25 Anheuser-Busch InBev,
the world's largest brewer, said on Monday it was in discussions
with Mexican brewer Modelo about increasing its
stake in the Corona beer maker, but that it was too early to
give details.
"There have been discussions between the company and Grupo
Modelo regarding a possible transaction to expand its current
relationship," AB InBev said in a statement.
Sources told Reuters earlier that the Belgian-based group
was in talks to buy the 50 percent of Modelo that it does not
already own, in a potential deal that could top $10 billion.
The Belgian regulator suspended AB Inbev's shares before the
announcement by the company, which brews Budweiser and Stella
Artois.