AB InBev profit rise capped by U.S. and Brazil

BRUSSELS Oct 31 Anheuser-Busch InBev,
the world's largest beer maker, reported a lower than expected
increase of earnings in the third quarter as U.S. wholesalers
cut inventories and Brazil was stagnant after the soccer World
Cup.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said on
Friday that overall beer volumes fell by 2.7 percent in the
July-Sept period, with declines in North America, Europe and
Asia-Pacific.
AB InBev reported a 1.3 percent like-for-like rise in
third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) to $4.75 billion. The average forecast of
a Reuters poll of nine analysts was $5.00 billion.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)