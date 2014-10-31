版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 31日 星期五 14:16 BJT

AB InBev profit rise capped by U.S. and Brazil

BRUSSELS Oct 31 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer maker, reported a lower than expected increase of earnings in the third quarter as U.S. wholesalers cut inventories and Brazil was stagnant after the soccer World Cup.

The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said on Friday that overall beer volumes fell by 2.7 percent in the July-Sept period, with declines in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

AB InBev reported a 1.3 percent like-for-like rise in third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to $4.75 billion. The average forecast of a Reuters poll of nine analysts was $5.00 billion. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐