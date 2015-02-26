版本:
AB InBev hikes dividend and plans $1 bln share buyback

BRUSSELS Feb 26 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer, announced a sharply higher dividend and a $1 billion share buyback on Thursday and forecast improving income from beer sales in the year ahead.

The company proposed a final dividend of 2.00 euros, bringing its total payout for 2014 to 3.00 euros, from 2.05 euros for 2013. Analysts had on average been expecting a 2.92 euro total payout. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
