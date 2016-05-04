AB InBev suffers weak start to year in Brazil

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump, Brexit uncertainty hit stocks and dollar, gold jumps
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
BRUSSELS May 4 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's top brewer set to buy number two SABMiller, reported lower than expected earnings in the first three months after what it said was one of the most challenging quarters in Brazil in years.
First-quarter core profit (EBITDA) rose by 2.5 percent on a like-for-like basis to $3.46 billion billion, compared with the average forecast in a Reuters poll of $3.73 billion.
The brewer of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona had already cautioned in February that it was likely to have a weak start to the year in Brazil. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Ncr enters into agreement to conclude Fox River environmental matter
VANCOUVER, Jan 17 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc detailed an ambitious growth plan on Tuesday that includes increasing production as well as yet-to-be-mined reserves by 20 percent over the next five years from existing operations and deposits, lifting its shares.