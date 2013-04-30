UPDATE 1-AB InBev cuts Brazil outlook after weak start to year

* Q1 core profit $3.43 bln vs Reuters poll $3.58 bln
* Volumes down 4.1 pct, in Brazil by 8.2 pct
* Now sees flat to weaker full-year Brazil volumes
BRUSSELS, April 30 Anheuser-Busch InBev
, the world's largest brewer, cut its outlook for
full-year growth in its second-biggest market, Brazil, on
Tuesday after first-quarter earnings fell short of expectations.
The company, which has a two-third share of the giant
Brazilian beer market, said Brazilians drank 8.2 percent less
beer than a year ago due to the earlier timing of Carnival,
shortening the summer season, poor weather and high food
inflation. It also lost market share.
It now expected volumes there for the whole of 2013 to be
either flat or down by a low single-digit percentage. It had
previously forecast low to mid-single digit growth.
In the United States, where AB InBev has about half of the
market, tax and petrol price rises and a harsher winter than in
2012 resulted in a 4.1 percent decline in sales to retailers.
The Belgium-based company had predicted a slow start to the
year, but its new forecast that first-quarter problems would
persist echoes the views of rival Heineken last week.
The world's third largest brewer suffered lower beer sales
in all regions except Asia and lowered its expectations for
growth this year, with continued impact from austerity-hit
Europe and inflation in Nigeria.