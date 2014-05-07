AB InBev core profit rise limited by marketing spend

BRUSSELS May 7 Anheuser-Busch InBev,
the world's largest beer maker, reported lower than expected
core profit in the first quarter on Wednesday, as increased
sales and marketing expenses limited margin expansion.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona sold more
beer than a year ago in every region except Europe. Brazil and
China were the stand-out performers, with volume increases of
10.9 and 9.4 percent respectively.
The brewer has forecast that the Brazilian and Mexican
markets would return to growth this year due to the soccer World
Cup and stronger economies, and this despite a recently
announced increase of excise duty in Brazil.
However, it has cautioned about higher input and marketing
costs, the latter set to increase by a low to mid teens
percentage.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)