AB InBev hikes dividend, sees Brazil, China challenges

BRUSSELS Feb 25 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the
world's largest brewer, hiked its proposed dividend and forecast
challenging markets in Brazil and China after fourth-quarter
earnings came in below expectations.
The Belgium-based beer maker, which is set to buy next
largest rival SABMiller for around $100 billion, raised
its dividend to a total of 3.60 euros from 3.00 euro, compared
with a market expectation of about 3.30.
The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said core
profit (EBITDA) for the fourth quarter grew by 6.6 percent on a
like-for-like basis to $4.31 billion, against the median
forecast in a Reuters poll was $4.73 billion.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)