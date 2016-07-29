AB InBev cuts Brazil outlook as homes in on SABMiller

BRUSSELS, July 29 Anheuser-Busch InBev,
the world's largest brewer, cut its guidance for growth this
year in Brazil due to the struggling economy on Friday and said
it aimed to seal the purchase of nearest rival SABMiller
this year.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona raised its
$100-billion-plus takeover bid for SABMiller on Tuesday to quash
investor dissent over an offer made less attractive by a post
Brexit vote fall in the pound.
Core profit in the second quarter rose by 4.3 percent on a
like-for-like basis to $4.01 billion, below the average Reuters
poll forecast of $4.13 billion.
The company saw earnings growth in the United States, Mexico
and China, but was still suffered in its second-largest market,
Brazil due to an economic downturn.
The company sold 4.5 percent less beer in Brazil than a year
earlier, an improvement from the 10 percent drop in the first
quarter, but below AB InBev's own forecasts.
It said it now expected Brazil revenue this year to be
similar to the level of 2015, down from previous guidance of
growth by a mid to high single digit percentage.
The company has forecast that its revenue per hectolitre
will grow ahead of inflation, partly as it pushes drinkers over
more expensive beers, but with challenging conditions in Brazil
and China.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)