UPDATE 3-AB InBev clears China hurdle in SABMiller takeover deal

* China approval conditional on joint venture stake sale
* CEO says SABMiller improved offer is compelling and final
* Q2 core profit $4.01 bln vs consensus $4.13 bln
* Brazil beer volume down 4.5 pct after 10 pct drop in Q1
(Updates after China commerce approval)
By Philip Blenkinsop and Ben Blanchard
BRUSSELS/BEIJING, July 29 Brewer Anheuser-Busch
InBev cleared a major hurdle towards its takeover of
SABMiller with regulatory approval from China on Friday,
leaving the acquisition's future in the hands of the British
company's board.
China's ministry of commerce said it had approved the
acquisition on condition that AB InBev fulfilled its commitment
to sell SABMiller's stake in Chinese beer joint venture CR Snow.
The maker of Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona said the
conditional clearance meant it had satisfied all pre-conditions
following earlier green lights from EU, U.S. and South African
authorities.
It is now waiting for the SABMiller board's recommendation
on a revised $100-billion-plus bid proposed on Tuesday. AB InBev
added a pound per share to its cash offer to quash investor
dissent over an offer made less attractive by a fall in the
sterling following Britain's vote in June to leave the European
Union. It has also hiked its share-and-cash alternative by 88
pence.
"This offer is final and cannot be increased or otherwise
changed," Chief Executive Carlos Brito told a conference call
after the company's second-quarter results. "We believe the
revised and final offer represents a compelling opportunity for
all SABMiller shareholders."
SABMiller, with prized Latin American and African markets,
has told employees to pause the integration of its operations
with those of AB InBev as the board weighs the sweetened
offer.
Nevertheless, Brito said the two companies had made
significant progress together since November on regulatory
issues, bond financing and asset disposals in the United States,
China and Europe, as well as general integration planning.
"It remains our objective to close the transaction in 2016,"
he said, declining to give further details on the planned
takeover.
AB InBev's shares have yo-yoed according to the market's
perception of the chances of a deal, which AB InBev needs to
cement future growth. It would also take a big hit on its pound
hedges if the takeover fell through.
The shares fell sharply on Thursday after reports of
SABMiller's integration pause, and were up 2.9 percent on Friday
after reports that a number of activist shareholders broadly
backed the deal.
Those include Elliott Capital Advisors, which has built up a
stake in recent weeks.
Aberdeen Asset Management on Tuesday called the
offer unacceptable, but AB InBev already has the backing of the
two largest shareholders - Altria and Bevco, the Santo
Domingo family investment vehicle - hold almost 41 percent.
Marshall Wace LLP, controlling just over 1 percent of
SABMiller stock, said on Friday it supported the offer.
"We are at a natural point for this business to move on and
become part of a bigger company, so to reject this now, you just
wonder what things would be like," said one of SABMiller's 20
largest investors who declined to be named
Societe Generale analyst Andrew Holland said if the offer
failed then SABMiller shares would fall back to 40 pounds or
below and it would be a hard task for the company to recover
that value.
"If you bought in a long time ago at 10 pounds, you might
be happy with 38, but more recent arrivals, of which there are a
number, will see their value destroyed," he said.
SABMiller shares were just below 44 pounds on Friday.
BRAZIL RECESSION
Brito was speaking after the company published its
second-quarter results, exposing problems in Brazil and
highlighting the attraction of the less-developed and
high-growth African markets that a SABMiller takeover would
offer.
AB InBev's core profit in the second quarter rose 4.3
percent on a like-for-like basis to $4.01 billion, below the
average Reuters poll forecast of $4.13 billion.
The company saw earnings growth in the United States and
China, but margin decline in Mexico and lower beer sales in its
second-largest market, Brazil, due to a downturn that has
dragged on for more than a year.
The company sold 4.5 percent less beer in Brazil than a year
earlier in April to June, an improvement from the 10 percent
drop in the first quarter but below AB InBev's own forecasts.
It said it expected Brazil revenue this year to be similar
to the level of 2015, down from previous guidance of growth by a
mid to high single-digit percentage.
But it also cut its guidance for cost of sales per
hectolitre to a low single-digit percentage increase, from a
mid-single digit rise seen before, due to savings on procurement
and efficiency and greater use of returnable bottles in Brazil.
The company has forecast that its revenue per hectolitre
overall will grow ahead of inflation, partly as it pushes
drinkers over to more expensive beers, but with challenging
conditions in Brazil and China.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise, Esha Vaish and Maiya
Keidan; editing by Susan Thomas and David Evans)