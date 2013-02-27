AB InBev sees weak start to year in U.S. and Brazil

BRUSSELS Feb 27 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest beer maker, forecast a weak start to the year in the United States and Brazil after slightly lower earnings than expected in the final months of 2012.

The producer of Budweiser and Stella Artois said on Wednesday U.S. volumes would be hit by pressure on consumer disposible income in the first quarter, while Brazil would be soft due to wet weather and an early Carnival period.