AB InBev warns of full year decline in Brazil beer sales

BRUSSELS Oct 31 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest beer maker, said on Thursday that beer sales in its huge Brazilian market would decline this year as high food price inflation left consumers there with less to spend on beer.

The maker of Budweiser, Beck's and Stella Artois said in a statement that it now expected Brazilian beer industry volumes to be at the lower end of its previous range of flat to a low single-digit percentage decline.