AB InBev to pump $2 billion into U.S. business

BRUSSELS May 15 Anheuser-Busch InBev, the
world's largest brewer, plans to invest $2 billion in the United
States, where its flagship Budweiser lager has suffered from
declining volumes and a falling market share over the past three
years.
The company, which recently bought nearest rival SABMiller
for nearly $100 billion, said it was launching one of the
largest capital investment programmes in U.S. brewing history,
investing close to $500 million this year and a total of $2
billion through 2020.
In 2017, it will spend more than $200 million on brewery and
distribution projects, of which $82 million would be to improve
national supply chains and to build distribution facilities in
Los Angeles and Columbus.
Investment in many of its 21 U.S. breweries will also allow
them to make different beers, or expand production of aluminium
bottles.
The company will also push further into non-alcoholic
drinks, such as the ready-to-drink tea Teavana it is producing
in partnership with Starbucks.
AB InBev's beer sales in the United States have fallen as
Americans have developed an increasing thirst for craft beer.
AB InBev responded in 2011 by taking over Goose Island, and
has since added 10 more U.S. craft brewers. Its 12th planned
addition, Wicked Weed, was announced earlier this month. It also
holds a majority stake in Virtue Cider.
Its craft businesses grew by a double-digit percentage last
year.
