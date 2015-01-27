版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 06:44 BJT

Abiomed raises revenue outlook, wins US approval for heart pump

Jan 27 Medical device maker Abiomed Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast and said it had received U.S. approval for its heart pump, sending its stock soaring 24 percent after-hours.

Abiomed raised its revenue estimate for the year ending March 31 to $223-$226 million from $209-$212 million.

Analysts on average expect $211.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the company's heart pump, Impella RP, which helps blood circulation for up to 14 days in patients who develop acute right heart failure following implantation, myocardial infarction, heart transplant, or open-heart surgery. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐