Abiomed profit beats estimates on Impella sales

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
* Q1 EPS $0.08 vs est $0.03
* Q1 rev $38.8 mln vs est $37.0 mln
* Impella worldwide rev up 56 pct
* Raises FY rev outlook to $155-157 mln
Aug 2 Medical device maker Abiomed Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations on higher sales of its heart pump Impella, and the company raised the low end of its full-year revenue forecast.
Worldwide revenue for Impella -- which is used to improve blood flow in heart-failure patients -- rose 56 percent to $34.7 million in the first quarter.
Abiomed now expects full-year revenue of between $155 million and $157 million as it expects worldwide Impella revenue to grow greater than 30 percent.
The company had earlier forecast full-year revenue of between $152 million and $157 million.
The company posted a first-quarter profit of $3.1 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a loss of $4.6 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 42 percent to $38.8 million.
Excluding items, it earned 16 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 3 cents per share, on revenue of $37 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Danvers, Massachusetts-based Abiomed's shares closed at $22.97 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.