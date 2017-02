(Follows alerts)

Oct 11 Forest products company AbitibiBowater said it is changing its name to Resolute Forest Products from Nov. 7.

The company, which emerged from bankruptcy protection in December, said it will seek formal shareholder approval at its 2012 annual general meeting, and till the November launch it will continue to be known as AbitibiBowater.

When communicating in French, the company will use the name Produits Forestiers Resolu.

Shares of the company closed at C$15.97 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)