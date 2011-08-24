UPDATE 1-AbitibiBowater to cut 60 jobs at Ontario mill

* Jobs cut at the company's Iroquois Falls paper mill

* Says it plans to invest C$12-$17 mln to upgrade a paper mill (Follows alerts)

Aug 24 AbitibiBowater Inc said it plans to cut about 60 jobs and invest about C$12-$17 million at its paper mill in Ontario to improve pulp and newsprint quality.

The job cut will be at the Iroquois Falls, Ontario, paper mill, where the plant's woodyard and woodroom will be gradually phased out, Montreal-based AbitibiBowater said in a statement.

"While it has been a good site over the years, this investment is necessary to meet today's market and economic realities," said Michel Maillé, vice president, pulp and paper operations.

Shares of the company, North America's largest newsprint producer, were up slightly at C$15.97 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

