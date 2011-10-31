UPDATE 3-AbitibiBowater Q3 beats; sees weaker paper sales in Q4

* Q3 adj EPS $0.53 vs est. $0.52/shr
* Sales flat at $1.2 bln
* Expects some pressure in export newsprint pricing
* Sees 2012 capital spending of $140-$150 mln
(Adds CEO comments, updates shares)
By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
Oct 31 AbitibiBowater Inc
posted a third-quarter adjusted profit above market expectations
helped in part by higher shipments, but the newsprint maker said
seasonal pick-up in paper sales was not as strong as last year.
It expects the trend to produce weaker seasonal demand in
the fourth quarter as well.
The Montreal-based company, which emerged from bankruptcy
protection last December, has been hit by the decline in
newspaper demand as more newspaper readers and advertisers shift
to the Internet.
AbitibiBowater, which also produces coated mechanical and
specialty papers, pulp and wood products, sees pressure in
export newsprint pricing due to excess supply worldwide.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Paul Quinn, who has an
"outperform" rating on the stock, thinks the excess supply is
temporary.
Although newsprint growth could be muted in Asia if the
economic slowdown does not reverse in 2012, AbitibiBowater
expects to see a lot of growth coming from Asia.
"China is...buying a lot of recovered paper from North
America. It is probably the reason that recovered paper prices
have gone up," Chief Executive Richard Garneau told Reuters.
AbitibiBowater draws 12 percent of its newsprint revenue
from Asia.
"Print is not going to disappear. When you talk to
publishers and retailers, you realize it is very difficult for
them to advertise on tablets and they still see a lot of
benefits in print," said Garneau, a paper industry veteran.
The company, which had earlier said it would spend $120
million in 2011, expects it to be well below the forecast. It
has spent $65 million so far this year.
The company said 2012 budget of about $140-$150 million will
include capital spending carried forward from this year.
AbitibiBowater has a net debt of $417 million and
continues to look at cost-cuts.
PULP WORRIES
The company, which is renaming itself to Resolute Forest
Products from Nov. 7, expects pulp prices to be under pressure
in the near term.
However, the CEO said he expects pulp prices to recover in
the first and second quarters next year.
"China is driving most of the pulp consumption - their
consumption is up 39 percent compared to 2010. China will
continue to buy pulp to feed their paperboard machines," Garneau
said.
Domtar Corp , one of North America's largest
producers of uncoated freesheet paper, recently reported
quarterly profit that topped market estimates but said it
expects pulp prices to fall further.
AbitibiBowater reported a narrower net loss of $44 million,
or 46 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $829 million,
or $14.35 a share, a year ago.
Excluding special items, it earned 53 cents a share,
compared with analysts' average estimate of 52 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at the company, which is not looking at any capacity
reductions at this point, were flat at $1.2 billion.
AbitibiBowater shares, which have lost more than 44 percent
of their value since hitting a year high in February, were up 16
Canadian cents at C$16.91 on Monday afternoon on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. They earlier rose more than 3 percent to
C$17.32.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Sriraj Kalluvila)