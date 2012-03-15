Kazakh bank BTA attempts to strike out Ablyazov appeal

| LONDON, March 15
Kazakh bank BTA
, which has launched a $5 billion fraud lawsuit against
its former chairman Mukhtar Ablyazov in England, is attempting
to strike out the fugitive oligarch's appeal against a prison
sentence.
In the latest twist in a two-and-a-half year court battle
between one of Kazakhstan's richest men and his former bank, now
controlled indirectly by Kazakhstan's strongman president, BTA
is hoping to accelerate its attempt to seize Ablyazov's assets.
"We hope the application will be heard soon, after which, if
we get a favourable judgment, we could begin pursuing judgments
on the various claims," a London-based BTA spokesman said on
Thursday.
The bank accuses Ablyazov, who vanished after being
sentenced to 22 months in jail for contempt of court last month,
of siphoning off billions of dollars before the bank was seized
by the Kazakh sovereign wealth fund in 1990, defaulted on $12
billion of debts and Ablyazov fled Kazakhstan for Britain.
Ablyazov, 48, who was granted political asylum in Britain
last year, has denied charges he says are an attempt by Kazakh
President Nursultan Nazabayev to eliminate him as an opponent
and confiscate his assets.
The case, one of a spate of disputes that billionaires from
Russia and the former Soviet Republics are bringing in England,
is testing the mettle of judges adjudicating in rows over assets
held, and often hidden, outside their jurisdiction -- and in
dealing with individuals who flout their authority.
BTA says Ablyazov fled Britain last month on a coach bound
initially for France and High Court Judge Nigel Teare has noted
that even Ablyazov's legal team seem unaware of his whereabouts.
But Ablyazov had been expected to instruct his legal team to
appeal against the contempt of court ruling for failing to fully
disclose his assets -- which include a mansion in one of
London's premier "Billionaire Rows", The Bishops Avenue in north
London.
Ablyazov's lawyers have argued that a prison sentence would
hamper their client's ability to defend himself against the main
fraud charges, scheduled to kick off in November. Law firm
Addleshaw Goddard was not immediately available for comment.
BTA said it had filed an application to the court to have
Ablyazov's appeal struck out unless he turns himself in within
seven days, pays the costs of the order and BTA's costs and
discloses all his dealings with his assets.
Two weeks ago, Judge Teare ordered Ablyazov to turn himself
in by March 9 or risk allowing BTA to strike out his defence
against fraud allegations and seek a default judgment on eight
of the nine claims against him.
Asset recovery hopes have buoyed BTA's defaulted dollar
bond.