2013年 9月 23日

Ablynx signs licensing deal with AbbVie

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 Belgian biotech firm Ablynx has signed a licensing agreement with U.S. group AbbVie for its antibody ALX-0061 which treats inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.

Under the terms of the deal, Ablynx will receive an upfront payment of $175 million and may receive additional payments of up to $665 million, the group said on Monday.
