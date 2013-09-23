Ablynx signs licensing deal with AbbVie

BRIEF-Cargojet had amended its syndicated banking facility
* Had amended its syndicated banking facility to increase its revolving credit facility from $175 million to $200 million
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 Belgian biotech firm Ablynx has signed a licensing agreement with U.S. group AbbVie for its antibody ALX-0061 which treats inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.
Under the terms of the deal, Ablynx will receive an upfront payment of $175 million and may receive additional payments of up to $665 million, the group said on Monday.
* Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation announce all stock transaction with a combined enterprise value of $6 billion
* institutional shareholder services recommended shareholders vote for nominees Anna Stylianides,Hubert Marleau,David Kay,Mark Mosley-Williams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: