Ablynx burns more cash in first half of 2015

BRUSSELS Aug 27 Belgian biotech firm Ablynx burnt through more cash in the first half of 2015, as it increased spending on research and clinical trials for its experimental drugs.

The group, which makes treatments based on nanobodies, small antibodies found in llamas and alpacas, said it used up 35 million euros ($39.7 million) of cash in the first half of 2015.

In the same period last year, this was 4.4 million euros.

The company repeated its forecast that cash burn for the whole of 2015 would be between 70 and 80 million euros.

Ablynx added it would bring its treatment for the rare blood disorder acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura to the market itself, without the partnership of a large pharma company.

The drug, caplacizumab, would soon enter final clinical trials, which should be concluded in 2017, Ablynx added. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)