2014年 4月 23日

BRIEF-Ablynx initiates phase I study of anti-il-6R nanobody with Abbvie

April 23 Ablynx NV

* Ablynx initiates phase I bioavailability study with subcutaneous formulation of its anti-il-6R nanobody partnered with Abbvie

* Upon achievement of pre-defined phase II success criteria, Abbvie will exercise its right to in-license ALX-0061

* Study will assess pharmacodynamics, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of single SC and IV doses of ALX-0061 in healthy subjects Further company coverage:
