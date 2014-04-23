BRIEF-Ablynx initiates phase I study of anti-il-6R nanobody with Abbvie

April 23 Ablynx NV

* Ablynx initiates phase I bioavailability study with subcutaneous formulation of its anti-il-6R nanobody partnered with Abbvie

* Upon achievement of pre-defined phase II success criteria, Abbvie will exercise its right to in-license ALX-0061

* Study will assess pharmacodynamics, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of single SC and IV doses of ALX-0061 in healthy subjects