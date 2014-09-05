BRIEF-Ablynx launches sponsored Level I ADR programme in the U.S.

Sept 5 Ablynx Nv :

* Ablynx establishes sponsored Level I ADR programme in the united states

* Launch of a sponsored Level I ADR programme in United States in order to support expansion of company's us investor base

* ADRs will now be available for trading in U.S. over-the-counter (OTC) market

* Ticker symbol is ABYLY US and each Ablynx ADR represents one Ablynx ordinary share as traded on Euronext Brussels

* JP Morgan acts as depository bank for ADR programme