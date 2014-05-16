BRIEF-ABN Amro Q1 underlying net profit 378 mln eur

BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's
April 17 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
May 16 (Reuters) -
* ABN Amro reports eur 378 million underlying net profit in q1 2014
* loan impairments remained elevated at eur 361 million
* cet1 ratio improved to 14.5%. The fully loaded cet1 ratio amounted to 12.9%
* Reported profit amounted to eur 311 million
* Continue to focus on our five strategic priorities set for 2017 and are making progress in this area
* We caution not to extrapolate this result as q1 is traditionally the best quarter of the year and also because
* Expect our full-year loan impairment figures to end slightly below last year's level.
MELBOURNE, April 18 South32 Ltd on Tuesday killed a $200 million deal to buy Peabody Energy's Metropolitan coal mine in Australia after running into competition concerns about supply of coal to local steel makers.
April 17 SharkNinja Operating LLC, the privately held U.S. manufacturer of Ninja blenders and Shark vacuum cleaners, is exploring a sale that it hopes will value it at more than $1.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.