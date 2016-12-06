ABN Amro sells Asian private banking business to LGT

AMSTERDAM Dec 6 ABN Amro said on Tuesday it had
agreed to sell its private banking operations in Asia and the
Middle East, with $20 billion (18.5 billion euros) in assets
under management, to LGT, a business run by the Princely Family
of Liechtenstein.
Terms were not disclosed.
ABN said it expected to book a "substantial" gain on the
transaction. Spokeswoman Brigitte Seegers said ABN did not
disclose the book value of its private banking operations.
ABN, one of Europe's larger private banks with the
MeesPierson brand, has said it considers private banking a core
business, but intends to focus on markets in Northwest Europe.
The Asia and Middle East operations represented about 10 percent
of its global private banking business.
For LGT, the deal will roughly double the size of its Asian
private banking operations, and increase its total assets under
management globally to $160 billion.
"This acquisition will allow us to further extend our market
position and to achieve further profitable growth," said LGT CEO
Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein in a statement.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)