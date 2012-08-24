UPDATE 1-ABN Amro Q2 profit drops, sees more impairments

AMSTERDAM Aug 24 Nationalised Dutch bank ABN AMRO on Friday said second-quarter profit fell as loan impairment charges doubled, and warned of further hits this year because of the fragile state of the Dutch economy.

Underlying second-quarter net profit fell 13 percent to 341 million euros ($429 million) from 391 million euros a year ago, as loan impairment charges, mainly in the construction and commercial real estate sectors, doubled to 367 million euros.

"For the remainder of 2012 we expect markets to remain subdued, loan impairments to increase further, and banking tax to have a significant impact," of about 100 million euros, Gerrit Zalm, chief executive, said in a statement.

Underlying results exclude integration and separation costs due to the ABN AMRO break-up following the takeover by Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander and Fortis in 2007.

The trade-dependent Dutch economy, which has been hit by the euro zone crisis, is expected to contract 0.5 percent this year, the cabinet agency CPB said in its revised economic forecasts this week.

Growth has faltered, unemployment is rising, housing prices have fallen 15 percent since their peak in 2008, and consumer confidence remains weak.

ABN AMRO's rival Rabobank, which was the only Dutch bank that didn't need a government bailout in the 2008 crisis, on Thursday reported a 29 percent drop in first-half net profit as bad debt costs soared 77 percent to 1.1 billion euros.