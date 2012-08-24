UPDATE 1-ABN Amro Q2 profit drops, sees more impairments

AMSTERDAM Aug 24 Nationalised Dutch bank ABN
AMRO on Friday said second-quarter profit fell as
loan impairment charges doubled, and warned of further hits this
year because of the fragile state of the Dutch economy.
Underlying second-quarter net profit fell 13 percent to 341
million euros ($429 million) from 391 million euros a year ago,
as loan impairment charges, mainly in the construction and
commercial real estate sectors, doubled to 367 million euros.
"For the remainder of 2012 we expect markets to remain
subdued, loan impairments to increase further, and banking tax
to have a significant impact," of about 100 million euros,
Gerrit Zalm, chief executive, said in a statement.
Underlying results exclude integration and separation costs
due to the ABN AMRO break-up following the takeover by Royal
Bank of Scotland, Santander and Fortis in 2007.
The trade-dependent Dutch economy, which has been hit by the
euro zone crisis, is expected to contract 0.5 percent this year,
the cabinet agency CPB said in its revised economic forecasts
this week.
Growth has faltered, unemployment is rising, housing prices
have fallen 15 percent since their peak in 2008, and consumer
confidence remains weak.
ABN AMRO's rival Rabobank, which was the only
Dutch bank that didn't need a government bailout in the 2008
crisis, on Thursday reported a 29 percent drop in first-half net
profit as bad debt costs soared 77 percent to 1.1 billion euros.