ABN Amro Q2 profit drops, sees more impairments

AMSTERDAM Aug 24 Nationalised Dutch bank ABN AMRO on Friday said underlying second-quarter net profit fell 13 percent to 341 million euros ($429 million) from 391 million euros a year ago, as impairment charges almost doubled.

"For the remainder of 2012 we expect markets to remain subdued, loan impairments to increase further, and banking tax to have a significant impact," of about 100 million euros, chief executive Gerrit Zalm said in a statement.

