ABN appeals EU acquisition ban to remain flexible

* Dutch state-owned bank says seeks greater flexibility

* 'No question' of acquisitions at moment -bank spokesman

AMSTERDAM, July 6 Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO [ABNNV.UL] has appealed against a European Commission ban on making acquisitions in order to give the bank flexibility in the future, the bank said on Wednesday.

The Dutch government nationalised the Dutch operations of ABN AMRO and Fortis for 16.8 billion euros ($24.06 billion) when Belgian-Dutch Fortis group lost investors' confidence at the height of the credit crisis in 2008.

The European Commission approved the nationalisation and subsequent capital injections in April on the condition there would be no acquisitions, except small ones or when part of private equity operations, and also on the condition that the bank maintain certain margins on private banking operations. [ID:nLDE7341L9]

ABN AMRO appealed the acquisition ban at the European Union's General Court, part of the European Court of Justice, about two weeks ago, an ABN AMRO spokesman said.

"It is for the situation when flexibility is needed. There is currently no question of acquisitions but the moment could arise in the future," the spokesman said.

"Suppose the state still owns part of the shares and the rest is listed on the stock market, then the condition remains enforced. You want a flexibility as large as possible. Therefore we have appealed," he said.

The Dutch state plans to privatise ABN AMRO in 2014 or later, preferably by listing it on the stock market. $1 = 0.6983 euro (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger, editing by Matthew Lewis)