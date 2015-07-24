Dutch state holding co chooses banks to handle ABN AMRO sale

AMSTERDAM, July 24 Netherlands Financial Investments (NLFI) has chosen ABN AMRO, Deutsche Bank's London branch and Morgan Stanley International as global coordinators for ABN AMRO's planned flotation, the state holding company said on Friday.

NLFI, which handles the Dutch state's holdings in financial institutions nationalised in bailouts following the 2008 financial crisis, said the banks had been chosen for their expertise and cost competitiveness.

It said the deal with the banks "comfortably" met its stipulation that they should earn no more than 1 percent of the proceeds from the first tranche of the IPO.

"There is no fixed timetable for the planned IPO," NLFI said. "The final timetable will depend on the state of the financial markets, among other things." (Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Yoruk Bahceli, editing by David Evans)