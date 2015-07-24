Dutch state holding co chooses banks to handle ABN AMRO sale

AMSTERDAM, July 24 Netherlands Financial
Investments (NLFI) has chosen ABN AMRO, Deutsche Bank's London
branch and Morgan Stanley International as global coordinators
for ABN AMRO's planned flotation, the state holding company said
on Friday.
NLFI, which handles the Dutch state's holdings in financial
institutions nationalised in bailouts following the 2008
financial crisis, said the banks had been chosen for their
expertise and cost competitiveness.
It said the deal with the banks "comfortably" met its
stipulation that they should earn no more than 1 percent of the
proceeds from the first tranche of the IPO.
"There is no fixed timetable for the planned IPO," NLFI
said. "The final timetable will depend on the state of the
financial markets, among other things."
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Yoruk Bahceli, editing by
David Evans)