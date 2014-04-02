BRIEF-ABN Amro Global Fund reaches pensions agreement with trade unions

April 2 (Reuters) -
* ABN Amro global fund - on 2 april, ABN Amro and
trade unions FNV Finance, De Unie and CNV Dienstenbond reached a
negotiated result for a new collective labour agreement (CLA).
* ABN Amro global fund - agreement includes zero
growth for salaries throughout the two-year term of the CLA
* ABN Amro global fund agreement includes
modification of the pension scheme to comply with statutory
frameworks
* ABN Amro global fund - agreement includes
reduction of the contribution payable by pension fund
participants
* ABN Amro global fund agreement includes
transition of the pension plan to a collective defined
contribution (CDC) plan
* ABN Amro global fund - one-year extension of the
cla's social plan until 1 January 2016.
* ABN Amro global fund - the new CLA will take
effect retroactively on 1 january 2014
* ABN Amro global fund - will know by 1 may 2014
whether these conditions have been fulfilled and, consequently,
whether the CDC pension scheme will then have become a fact
* ABN Amro -ABN Amro and ABN Amro pension funds have also
agreed that the bank's duty to restore the pension fund's
coverage ratio by way of additional contributions will be
terminated
* ABN Amro -at the same time, any surplus funds in ABN Amro
pension fund will no longer flow back to ABN Amro
* Abn -to limit the financial impact of this decision for
ABN Amro pension fund parties have agreed that the bank will pay
the pension fund a one-off contribution of eur 200 million
