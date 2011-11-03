UPDATE 1-AboveNet Q3 profit beats Street view

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q3 EPS $0.67 vs est $0.58
* Q3 rev up 14 pct
* Raises 2011 rev outlook to $468-$472 mln from $460-$470 mln
Nov 3 AboveNet Inc , a provider of broadband connections to big companies and carriers, posted a third-quarter profit ahead of Wall Street estimates, helped by higher demand for bandwidth infrastructure services.
White Plains, New York-based AboveNet earned $18 million, or 67 cents a share, compared with $17.2 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $118.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 58 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $118 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company raised its 2011 revenue outlook to $468-$472 million from its prior forecast of $460-$470 million.
Analysts were expecting 2011 revenue of $471.6 million.
Shares of the company closed at $56.93 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
