UPDATE 1-AboveNet Q3 profit beats Street view

* Q3 EPS $0.67 vs est $0.58

* Q3 rev up 14 pct

* Raises 2011 rev outlook to $468-$472 mln from $460-$470 mln

Nov 3 AboveNet Inc , a provider of broadband connections to big companies and carriers, posted a third-quarter profit ahead of Wall Street estimates, helped by higher demand for bandwidth infrastructure services.

White Plains, New York-based AboveNet earned $18 million, or 67 cents a share, compared with $17.2 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $118.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 58 cents a share, excluding items, on revenue of $118 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company raised its 2011 revenue outlook to $468-$472 million from its prior forecast of $460-$470 million.

Analysts were expecting 2011 revenue of $471.6 million.

Shares of the company closed at $56.93 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)