Abraaj says completes investment with TPG in Saudi's Kudu

BRIEF-Teekay LNG contemplates new Norwegian bond issuance
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021
DUBAI, April 9 Private equity houses Abraaj Group and TPG have completed their investment in Saudi Arabian fast-food chain Kudu, Abraaj said in a statement on Thursday.
Abraaj confirmed a Reuters report in February which said the two firms had signed a deal to buy a majority stake in Kudu.
"The sharia-compliant debt investment made by an Abraaj-managed Fund and TPG, through a jointly owned vehicle, will allow the company to enter the next stage of its expansion," the statement said. Abraaj did not give the price or other details of the deal.
Kudu has appointed Glen Helton as its new chief executive, along with a new management team to expand its business, the statement added.
The deal is a first in the region for TPG, which manages about $65 billion of capital according to its website, and highlights growing interest among international private equity players in Middle Eastern assets. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.