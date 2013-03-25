Russian tycoon Abramovich not detained in U.S. - spokesman

UPDATE 2-China anti-graft body probing chief insurance regulator
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator under probe to date
MOSCOW, March 25 A spokesman for Roman Abramovich denied a news report on Monday that the billionaire Russian owner of London's Chelsea soccer club had been arrested in the United States.
"It's not true," John Mann said in response to a report on the web site of Russian financial daily RBK that Abramovich had been held by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.
"He is in the U.S. but he has not been arrested or detained," said Mann, who is Abramovich's Moscow spokesman.
Abramovich is a major shareholder in London-listed steel firm Evraz, whose shares fell by more than 6 percent before recovering to trade 3.3 percent down on the session.
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator under probe to date
DUBAI, April 9 Iran's top security body is still reviewing the Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) model, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Sunday, as the contracts aimed at attracting foreign investors appear to face fresh delays.
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct