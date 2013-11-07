Barclays has another shakeup in US structured team

Nov 7 (IFR) - For the second time in two years, the US
structured finance team at Barclays is going through a major
upheaval, with the departure of two of its most senior bankers.
The bank has already announced their replacements, but the
reshuffle could deal a blow to a franchise that has featured
among the top three banks of IFR's structured finance league
tables over the past several years.
Cory Wishengrad, the co-head of Americas securitized
products origination, left Barclays to become senior managing
director in the asset-backed debt group at Guggenheim Partners.
Sources said Wishengrad, who has been co-head of the overall
structured finance group since April 2010, will be taking up his
new post in February.
Wishengrad's exit followed the October 31 departure of the
other co-head of the group, Diane Rinnovatore, who spent 16
years at the bank.
Senior bankers at Barclays dismissed talk that the
departures would hurt the team, which is currently ranked second
in the Thomson Reuters SDC league table for US ABS underwriters.
REBUILDING, AGAIN
The bank's structured finance team was hit with a similar -
and even wider - spate of defections just two years ago.
At the time, then co-head Jay Kim left with at least 10 of
his bankers to Credit Suisse. Kim is now the head of Credit
Suisse's US securitized-products team.
In response, Barclays rebuilt its team by hiring back Martin
Attea from Morgan Stanley, which he joined from Barclays in
November 2009, and poaching several other ABS specialists from
across Wall Street.
Attea was appointed as the senior originator of consumer
securitization transactions - and Barclays has turned to him
again, tapping the veteran to replace Rinnovatore as co-head of
the US securitized products group.
Meanwhile Ben Fernandez, a director in the US esoteric ABS
group, has been named the new head of the esoteric ABS business
previously managed by Wishengrad.
It is unclear how other reporting lines will be affected. As
co-head, Attea had been announced as manager of the consumer and
mortgage ABS areas after Rinnovatore's departure.
He was to report jointly to Jim Glascott, the head of global
debt capital markets, and Scott Wede, the head of global
securitized products trading.
The esoteric ABS group was to become a part of the bank's
global leveraged finance business, reporting to Jean-Francois
Astier, the head of global leveraged finance.
But IFR understands that Barclays could keep all the
structured finance business under Attea and not move the
esoteric side to the leveraged finance part of the group.
In any case, rivals could see the latest upheaval as a
chance to steal away some market share.
"It is great news for the rival banks because it gives them
a reason to convince clients to choose them over Barclays," said
one banker.
"Guggenheim, which is looking to build a structured finance
expertise, will benefit from having Wishengrad there because he
has been very active in the esoteric or non-traditional ABS
space, which is growing fast."
Wishengrad, who is also a Lehman Brothers veteran, led an
esoteric ABS team at Barclays that played an instrumental role
in reviving the market for securities backed by non-traditional
collateral such as timber and restaurant franchise fees.
TAKE AWAY
For its part, Guggenheim has poached a number of Barclays
bankers in recent months. In April, it hired away a five-member
senior investment banking team that focused on the retail,
apparel and restaurant industries.
And banks that have hired away top Barclays bankers in
recent years have seen their market share sizes grow.
Credit Suisse, for example, has seen its share of the US
structured finance market rise to 9.4% so far this year from
8.3% over the same period in 2012.
RBC, which hired about five bankers led by Giuseppe Pagano
from Barclays in late 2010, has this year seen its market share
rise to 9.5% from about 7.8% over last year.
Barclays said it is committed to remaining a force in the
sector.
"Our securitized products origination business is an
industry leader and remains a core part of our franchise,"
Glascott, the global DCM head, told IFR.
"We are completely focused on delivering for our clients,
and our activity in the market this week is a testament to that
commitment."
Barclays is in the market this week leading a USD1bn deal
for Sallie Mae, a USD1bn deal for Volkswagen, a USD1.15bn deal
for Amex and a USD630m Freddie Mac STACR deal.