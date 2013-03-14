As yields tumble, esoteric ABS deals thrive

March 14 (IFR) - Esoteric and non-traditional ABS deals are thriving at the moment, as investors shun lower-yielding products in the US structured finance market.

This week alone, timeshare packages, structured settlements and revenue from cell phone tower leases were used as collateral for well-received new ABS securitizations.

The deals all drew enormous demand, while Ford Motors struggled to get investors interested in the highest-rated - and lowest-yielding - tranches of its latest offering.

"The demand for off-beat ABS has been pretty good, even as deals from some regular issuers have been slow out of the gate," a senior banker told IFR.

"With benchmark interest rates hitting a bottom, investors are showing resistance to top-rated tranches that are not giving them a huge yield pick-up."

The US primary bond market has been on a frantic pace since the start of 2013, and yields are down to the point that, inevitably, investors have started pushing back.

WANTING MORE

Just as in other asset classes, ABS market players have been chasing better yield where they can find it - meaning esoteric deals like this week's offerings have plenty of appeal.

And even the off-beat deals can find resistance in the market if the yield doesn't pass muster.

Last week's US$250m container lease deal from CLI Funding was less over-subscribed than similar recent deals. The CLI Funding was priced at a yield of 2.85% and some investors pulled out because it was below 3%.

Investor reaction was no different this week, when regular issuer Ford came to market with its first auto lease-backed ABS deal of the year.

The US$1.032bn Ford Credit Auto Lease Trust 2013-A was fully subscribed, but market sources said the company found it harder than usual to drum up demand for the top-rated tranches.

In fact, this was the first-ever Ford ABS deal to include a Triple B rated class - and participants said this lowest-rated tranche of the deal was the first to be absorbed.

The Triple B slice had a 2.71-year tenor and priced at interpolated swaps plus 130bp. Guidance levels were seen at 130bp-135bp.

BETTER YIELD WINS

Investor focus on higher yield was highlighted again in this week's $219m deal from JG Wentworth, which securitized structured settlements - upfront lump sums paid to individuals to "purchase" annuities and other payments over time.

The deal's collateral was 95.63% composed of settlements related to personal injury and 4.37% in annuities.

The Triple A-rated US$198.1m Class A tranche, with a 10.73-year average life, was said to be up to three times oversubscribed. It ended up pricing at 3.25%.

Meanwhile Unison Cell Tower's US$147m multi-tranche ABS, which securitized leasing payments on cell towers, was also oversubscribed. The US$98m 6.98-year (A by Fitch) Class A tranche priced with a yield of 3%.

And this week's US$300m Sierra/Wyndham Timeshare ABS featured a Triple B tranche with a yield of 2.402% - better than many other options for investors.

But even the esoteric market is showing that it is not immune to falling yields.

The 2.402% yield was the lowest on any Triple B slice of a timeshare ABS ever.

It priced at interpolated swaps plus 180bp - the first time a Triple B timeshare tranche came in below 200bp since 2006.

