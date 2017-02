(Follows alerts)

Aug 18 Absolute Software , which provides data protection services, posted a fourth-quarter net income helped by improved demand for its anti-theft product line, and forecast sales contracts in 2012 to grow above this year's levels.

For April-June, Vancouver-based Absolute recorded a net income of C$500,000, or 1 Canadian cent a share, versus a loss of C$3.8 million, or 8 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 14 percent to C$18.9 million.

Analysts, on an average, had forecast quarterly adjusted loss of 2 Canadian cents a share, on revenue of C$18.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which specializes in software and services to secure computers, closed at C$3.60 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange, (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)