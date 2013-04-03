Absolute Software partners with Samsung; shares jump

April 3 Absolute Software Corp, which
makes software to prevent laptops and other portable electronic
devices from being stolen, said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
would use its technology in its mobile devices,
sending its shares up as much as 37 percent.
The stock was one of the top percentage gainers on the
Toronto Stock Exchange and was trading at C$6.36, up about 16
percent.
Under the terms of the agreement, Samsung will embed the
company's anti-theft and data-protection technology into the
firmware of its Galaxy mobile devices.
Vancouver-based Absolute, which was founded in 1993, makes
patented software to manage and track both mobile devices and
personal laptops in the workplace.