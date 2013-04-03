UPDATE 1-Absolute Software partners with Samsung; shares soar

* Technology to be embedded in Galaxy mobile devices
* No financial component to partnership
* Shares rise as much as 37 percent
April 3 Absolute Software Corp said
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will use its software
that allows for tracking of stolen mobile devices in its Galaxy
range of products, sending the Canadian company's shares up as
much as 37 percent.
Absolute Chief Executive John Livingston told Reuters there
was no financial component to what he referred to as the
"partnership". The company said it hoped the deal would pave the
way for future deals with employers that want to use the
software to track and secure mobile devices and laptops.
Samsung will embed the company's anti-theft and
data-protection technology in the core software of Galaxy mobile
devices.
The agreement marks the first time that Vancouver-based
Absolute's persistence technology will be used in smartphones.
Absolute's website says the technology gives users who sign
up for its service the ability to maintain a connection with
their device, regardless of user or location.
It also allows them to receive alerts, maintain compliance
with corporate and government regulations and investigate
security incidents as well as recover stolen devices.
"Key to the Samsung deal is the ability for Absolute to be
uniquely persistent in the widest range of mobile connected
devices," Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Tom Liston said in a note to
clients on Wednesday.
The stock, which hit a four-and-a-half-year high, was one of
the top percentage gainers on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Wednesday morning.
Absolute Software shares were trading at C$6.52 at midday,
up 19 percent from Tuesday's close.